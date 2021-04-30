GBI investigating death at home in Bonaire

Deputies went to the home while investigating a domestic dispute that happened in Warner Robins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI and Houston County deputies are investigating a death at a home in Bonaire Friday.

According to Special Agent Todd Crosby with the GBI’s Perry office, deputies went to the home while investigating a domestic dispute that happened in the city of Warner Robins.

Crosby says a person died at the home while deputies were at the scene, and so far, it’s unclear whether deputies fired any shots whilel they were there.

13WMAZ has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.