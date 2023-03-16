GBI and Dodge Sheriffs Office investigating homicide and arson in Eastman

They are looking for Jared Butler, who allegedly killed a man before setting his house on fire.

EASTMAN, Ga. — The GBI are investigating a homicide and arson case in Eastman, Georgia, according to a press release.

The release said that on Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., the GBI was called in to help assist with the arson and homicide.

It was revealed that 31-year-old Joel Jared Butler of Eastman killed 49-year-old William Harrell at 724 Old River Road.

Butler then se the house on fire.

They say fire call came into dispatch at 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police obtained an arrest for Butler for one count of murder. He is also wanted for for an aggravated assault investigation which occurred on March 14, 2022, in Dodge County which is unrelated to this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Butler’s whereabouts can call 478-374-6988 or Dodge County non-emergency 478-374-1691.