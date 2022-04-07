GBI: Dublin man charged with murder after fight leads to fatal shooting

The GBI says two men were arguing, and then it escalated into a fight and shooting.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man is charged with shooting and killing another man Wednesday.

According to the GBI, it happened around 1 p.m. at apartments at 200 River View Drive, Dublin.

They say De’Andrian Coady, age 22, and Zachary Scott Jr., 31n argued and fought. Then they say Coady shot Scott.

Scott later died at Fairview Park Hospital.

Coady is charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

The GBI says they're investigating.

Anybody with information on the case can call the GBI's Eastman office at 478-277-5023.