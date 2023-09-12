Emanuel County investigator shot while searching a home for drugs, GBI says

The GBI says an Emanuel County investigator was shot at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Swainsboro while searching a home for drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWAINSBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into the shooting of an Emanuel County Sheriff's Office investigator in Swainsboro Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the GBI.

According to a media release, at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, investigators showed up at a house on Colegrove Drive with a search warrant. They say investigators were searching for drugs.

The GBI believes that 21-year-old Me'Elle Layquon Merrion shot an Emanuel County investigator, Dakota Lamb, while he was searching the home.

They say Lamb was taken to a local hospital where they expect him to recover.

Merrion is charged with aggravated assault, according to the GBI, and was taken to the Emanuel County Detention Center.

After the shooting, the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to step in and investigate.

Another man, 31-year-old Tavarious Devouil, was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Devouil is on state probation, according to the GBI, and is also wanted in Burke County for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor obstruction.

The GBI says that the information is preliminary, and they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

After the investigation, the case will be handed over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

If you have any information, the GBI asks you to reach out to their investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6788. The GBI also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-597-TIPS or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.