Watch Live: GBI gives update in case of Vienna mom charged with murder, missing toddler

Keara Cotton was charged with murder and child cruelty earlier this week after her child was reported missing by family.

VIENNA, Ga. — The GBI is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to give an update in the case of Keara Cotton and her missing 4-year-old son.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CASE BACKGROUND

The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when Vienna Police asked the GBI for help in finding 4-year-old Jayceion Mathis.

Family members reported him missing after not seeing him for several months. The GBI said authorities couldn’t find his mother, 27-year-old Keara Cotton, after the report was filed.

On Monday, she was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children.

Then, investigators said they found human remains in Cordele near E. Sixteenth Avenue. They were sent to the GBI's Crime Lab to be identified.

After the remains were found, authorities charged Cotton with murder and concealing the death of another.