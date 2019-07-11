PERRY, Ga. — A seemingly routine domestic call went off the rails last year when a man opened fire on Centerville police, shooting one officer twice and firing dozens of shots at others.

Months later, the shooter -- Perry Baggett -- was in Houston County Superior Court.

He faced more than a dozen charges. Many were made possible by high-tech advances in investigative technology.

"You're looking at a picture, and then you're looking at a 3D image," said Houston County Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters. "It's just that much more progressive seeing that image in 3D where you can see the tracking of the bullet."

Winters used those 3D images to help persuade Baggett into a guilty plea. He says the 3D camerawork came from the GBI's Region 13 office in Perry.

13WMAZ got a firsthand demonstration of how it works from Brian Hargrove, one of the GBI's statewide technical leaders.

"Say this is a crime scene...if we've got evidence laid out in here if this is just we want to be here, we can just do one scan," said Hargrove.

The camera uses a laser to scan the scene.

"What you're seeing here is the actual point cloud that the scanner took of this room," said Hargrove, pointing to a display screen on the 3D camera.

Once the scans are complete, they're compiled into something more user-friendly.

"This is the end product that we give to our district attorneys and prosecutors," said GBI Crime Scene Specialist Lee Weathersby.

He says distances between evidence can be calculated and bullet paths made clear.

"Those are trajectory lines that we put in based off our analysis at the scene," said Weathersby.

It's not the only tech the GBI is now using.

They're also making use of drones.

"Instead of having to spend money on helicopter fuel, we can put a drone up, take as many photographs as we want and then just come back down and we're done," said Hargrove.

Photographs like these, taken above a recent search for a missing body.

The tech helps prosecutors close cases, like Perry Baggett's. He pleaded guilty to numerous charges and was sentenced to a minimum of 60 years in prison.

GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby says the tools they use to understand crime scenes are only going to get better.

"A suspect can lie to you," he said. "I've never had a crime scene lie to me."

As for that Centerville shooting, the officer who was hurt made a full recovery and returned to work.

