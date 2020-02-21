FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The GBI is planning a press conference to discuss updates in the Anitra Gunn case.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.

At this time, it is not know what the new updates will be, but the news comes hours after a bond hearing for Gunn's boyfriend, Demarcus Little.

He made his first appearance in a Peach County courtroom Friday for a charge of criminal damage to property that stems from a Feb. 5 incident at Anitra Gunn's Fort Valley home.