'It's frightening': GBI identifies man killed by Houston County deputies

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An investigation is underway after Houston county deputies shot a man after responding to a welfare check.

Monday afternoon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man Houston County deputies shot and killed overnight.

They say he is James Parks of Warner Robins, age 44.

Monday morning, Curtis Singleton drove past as investigators finished up at the scene.

"In light of everything that is happening in our country it is just mad," Singleton said.

The shooting took place at 402 Tharpe Road, off of Russell Parkway.

Houston County deputies went to a home just after 10 p.m. on Sunday for a welfare check on a suicidal man.

Deputies found 44-year-old James Parks barricaded inside.

According to the GBI, "after numerous attempts to make contact with Parks, he came out of the home holding a gun."

They say, "Parks chambered a round as he turned toward the deputies," and they shot him.

"It's shocking to see something like this in a neighborhood that is so quiet and quaint and very, very peaceful," Singleton said.

13WMAZ counted more than 20 bullet holes in the front of the home, and more than 10 on the side of the home next door.

"It's frightening that it happened so very close to where we are intending to buy," Singleton said.

The GBI says deputies performed first aid on Parks, but a Houston County Medical Center Emergency Room Physician pronounced him dead at the hospital.

The body is going to GBI in Atlanta for an autopsy.

"What has to happen is our law makers have to do something to prevent this type of activity taking place, not just here in Houston County, not just in Georgia, but in America," Singleton said.

13WMAZ also spoke to other neighbors, who didn't want to go on camera.

However, they told reporter Molly Jett that a male and a female lived here, and they haven't been in the neighborhood very long.

13WMAZ asked the GBI for further details, such as whether parks pointed the gun at deputies.

13WMAZ also asked if a mental health, co-responder was present during the standoff, as required by a new state law that went into effect July 1.

So far, they've not responded.

Per the Houston County Sheriff's policy, anyone involved in this case is on leave until the end of the investigation.

The GBI will investigate and turn their findings over to the Houston County District Attorney's office for review.