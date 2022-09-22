GBI investigates after chase, crash and gun fire exchanged between driver and Bibb deputies

A driver was being stopped for a traffic violation but he refused to stop and sped away, according to a press release from the GBI.

MACON, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a man and deputies exchanged gun fire after a chase and crash in Macon.

In their preliminary investigation they say it began as deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver.

The driver has now been identified as 31-year-old Dale Watson of Bibb County.

Watson was being stopped for a traffic violation but he refused to stop and sped away, according to a press release from the GBI.

There was a short pursuit that led to Watson eventually crashing at the intersection of Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway.

They say Watson got out of his car, pointed a gun and shot at deputies.

Deputies returned fire and chased Watson as he ran away from the crash.

Later, deputies captured Watson.

He was taken to the hospital where he was examined and released with no injuries. He was then taken to Bibb County Detention Center where he was detained.

According to the GBI press release, Watson now faces multiple charges stemming from this incident.

No deputies were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 89th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.

They have a list of other officer involved shootings on their website.