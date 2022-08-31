x
GBI investigates after a Hancock County deputy shoots 17-year-old during fight

According to a press release, a Hancock County deputy was responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road Tuesday night.

SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Hancock County deputy shot a man Tuesday night. 

A Hancock County deputy was responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road and upon arrival, he made contact with 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, according to a press release from the GBI. 

They say Lewis fought with the deputy and the deputy shot Lewis during the encounter. 

Lewis was taken to Athens Regional Hospital. He is listed in stable condition. 

The officer was not injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.

They say this is the 81st officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.

A full list can be found on their website.

