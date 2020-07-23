GBI investigates after Milledgeville man shot girlfriend, himself

The GBI says the woman called police and said she was being harassed by her boyfriend

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Milledgeville Police are still piecing together an incident that happened Wednesday morning that left two people dead.

The GBI says a man shot his girlfriend and then himself after Milledgeville Police officers arrived.

Wednesday afternoon, evidence markers surrounded the front yard of a Milledgeville home. The GBI set up camp, and law enforcement flew a drone over the area to get a better idea of what happened.

According to the GBI, investigators believe it was 33-year-old Tameka Justice who called Milledgeville Police to 310 West Mitchell Street around 11:30 a.m.

The GBI says Justice told police she was being harassed by her boyfriend.

The release says once police arrived, 31-year-old Randall Wilson shot Justice several times before shooting himself. Witnesses told 13WMAZ that one of Justice's children was outside and saw her mother get shot.

The GBI says Milledgeville Police officers started first aid right away, but both Justice and Wilson were declared dead at Navicent Health Baldwin.

The GBI says they'll conduct autopsies at the GBI Crime Lab.

"It's a horrible thing for someone to kill someone like that. They weren't thinking straight. A lot of hatred built up or something," said Conrad Dobbs, who lives across the street.

Dobbs says he arrived home to see law enforcement at his neighbor's home.

He says he didn't know Justice well. He would just see her and her kids across the street from time-to-time. Dobbs says the family moved into the house at around the same time he did. He said they seemed like "a normal family."

