GBI investigates after officer shot in south Georgia

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Investigation is investigating after an officer was shot on Sunday.

They say Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor of Moultrie at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Avenue.

When making contact with Taylor in his room, he allegedly fired a shot inside the room which struck an officer.

The officer returned fire before being taken to the hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

He was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

The rounds fired by the officer did not strike anyone.

A SWAT Team and Negotiator responded to the incident and worked through the night.

They were able to secure Taylor’s surrender early Sunday morning. Taylor was then arrested and taken to the Colquitt County Jail.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

The full press release is on the GBI's website.