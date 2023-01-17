GBI investigating 2 dead in Crawford County structure fire

The victims have been identified as Cleonia Raines, 89, and Veronica Raines, 65.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a fire that happened on 5958 Whitaker Road in Crawford County Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 7:10 a.m. about a structure fire in the area. When they made it to the scene, fire crews and deputies found two bodies.

The victims have been identified as Cleonia Raines, 89, and Veronica Raines, 65. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner J. E. Ellington. The bodies will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.