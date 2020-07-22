Update: GBI says Milledgeville man killed his girlfriend, then himself

Police say it happened on West Mitchell Street Wednesday morning.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The GBI has released more information about what appears to be a murder-suicide in Milledgeville Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Milledgeville Police were called to a home in the 300-block of West Mitchell Street around 11:30 a.m.

The 911 caller, identified as 33-year-old Tameka Justice, said she was being harassed by her boyfriend.

Once police got to the scene, the GBI says 31-year-old Randall Wilson shot Justice multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

The GBI says Milledgeville Police officers rendered aid immediately, but both Justice and Wilson died at Navicent Health Baldwin.