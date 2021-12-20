x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

GBI investigating after body found in Twiggs County

This is a developing story.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in the woods off of Highway 96 near the Twiggs, Houston County line. 

According to GBI Director Nelly Miles, Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum asked the GBI for investigative assistance on Sunday around 8 p.m. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Continue to check back here at 13wmaz.com for updates.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Grand opening triggers gas war in Warner Robins

'I will always love Bay Bay': Family and friends remember Central Georgia native, NFL star Demaryius Thomas

'Her spirit is with us today': Macon family releases posthumous album by hit-and-run accident victim

In Other News

Central Georgia's top news stories for December 20, 2021 (6:30 a.m.)