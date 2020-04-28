CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating a use-of-force incident that left a man dead Monday night.

According to a news release, it all started around 6:20 p.m. when the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute at Richardson Mill Road in Fort Valley.

Jamie Darley, 33, was reportedly armed at the home and threatening people inside.

Before deputies got to the scene, Darley left the home in a white Chevrolet truck.

As deputies arrived and began their investigation, one of the people in the home told them Darley was on Blasingame Road.

Deputies went to that area and spotted the white truck. Darley then led deputies on a high-speed chase, the release says.

The chase ended in the yard of a home on Richardson Mill Road. Darley got out of the truck holding a gun and fired at least one shot towards deputies, the GBI says.

One deputy returned fire and hit Darley. He was taken to the Medical Center where he later died.

The GBI will be performing an autopsy Tuesday and the incident is under investigation.

The results will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office after the investigation is completed.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

TBI searching for missing and endangered Meigs County child

Atlanta reality star 'Ms. Minnie' dead after hit and run crash