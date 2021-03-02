x
GBI investigating after man shot in Crawford County

There are few details available, but here's what we know
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a man was shot in Crawford County Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened just before 10 p.m. at a home on Pine Valley Drive off Boy Scout Road.

When Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies got to the scene, they found the 24-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital by a family member.

The GBI was then requested to lead the investigation, which is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be given at a later time.

