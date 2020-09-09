GBI investigating after officer shoots person at Oconee River Greenway

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. and so far investigators haven't said what led up to it

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after an officer shot a person at the Oconee Greenway Riverwalk early Wednesday morning.

According to GBI Special Agent Mary Chandler, a Milledgeville Police officer shot someone around 4 a.m.

The officer was uninjured, and the person they shot is listed in stable condition.

The GBI was requested by Milledgeville Police, and they have not yet said what led up to the shooting or who was shot.