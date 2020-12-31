GBI investigating after two men shot, one fatally in Eastman

The men were taken to the hospital, one was pronounced dead and the other is in stable condition.

EASTMAN, Ga. — Two men were shot, one fatally, in Sunset Community on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the GBI was requested by the Eastman Police Department to help with the shooting.

It happened on Lee Avenue around 3 p.m. Both victims were transported to Dodge County Hospital.

22-year-old Demonte Ivey was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, 23-year-old Alize Lampkin, was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Ivey.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information can call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788.