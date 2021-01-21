GBI investigating after Warner Robins officer shoots man while responding to call

Police Chief John Wagner says it came in as an entering auto call and the suspect ran away when police arrived, leading to the shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The GBI and Warner Robins Police are investigating after an officer shot a man while responding to a call.

According to Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner, it started around 2:10 p.m. Thursday as an entering auto call near the Beall’s Outlet on Watson.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a man that matched the suspect description they received. The man ran away from them, and officers shot at the suspect in front of the Beall’s.

The suspect was hit and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The GBI was then called to help investigate.

The condition of the suspect is unknown. Chief Wagner did not identify the suspect or the officer, but no officers were injured in the shooting

He says more than a dozen witnesses are being held inside the crime scene perimeter for questioning. That perimeter stretches from the American Deli to the TJ Maxx.

"We hate that anything like this ever happens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and the one that’s involved that’s gone to Navicent," said Wagner. "This is worst case scenario for anybody. Just know our hearts and minds go out for all that are involved in it, witnesses as well."

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.