GBI investigating after woman dies 4 days after falling from Hancock County deputies' cruiser

28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier died Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

SPARTA, Ga. — The GBI is investigating the death of a woman who died after the family was told she escaped out of a Hancock County cruiser while it was moving.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The release says on July 15, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta. Grier was arrested at the home. While deputies were taking Grier to the sheriff’s office, she fell out of a patrol car and was significantly hurt.

Earlier this week, Brianna Grier's family told 13WMAZ between Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15, Grier came home and was having a schizophrenic episode.

Her mother Mary Grier called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for help. Two deputies arrived at the home between midnight and 1 a.m. and put the 28-year-old in handcuffs and put her in the back of the deputy's car.

Mary and Marvin Grier were visited by Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus, and he told them Brianna was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a head injury.

She was supposed to be taken to the sheriff's office but ended up somewhere else.

The Griers were told by the sheriff that Brianna had kicked her way out the deputy's cruiser.

Brianna had two fractures in her skull. Grier died because of those injuries at around 1 p.m. Thursday.