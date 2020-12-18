GBI investigating after woman shot to death in Laurens County

The GBI says it happened late Thursday night at a home in Dexter

DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are investigating after a woman was shot to death Thursday night.

According to a news release, it happened at a home on Shy Street in Dexter around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find that a 34-year-old woman had been shot.

She was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, where she later died.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s Region 12 Office at 478-374-6988 or the Laurens County Investigation Division at 478-272-1522.