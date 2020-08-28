GBI investigating alleged rape of Taylor County teen

The GBI says the alleged assault happened Sunday at an abandoned house

BUTLER, Ga. — The GBI office just outside of Columbus is investigating the alleged rape of a Taylor County teenager.

Special Agent in Charge Fred Wimberly says they were called by Butler Police to assist in a rape investigation on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Wimberly says the alleged assault happened sometime Sunday at an abandoned house in Butler.

The victim, an unnamed 16-year-old girl, went to a local clinic to complete a rape kit. They are awaiting the results of those tests.

Wimberly says no arrests have been made, but they do have one suspect in the case. He also says the suspect was not a stranger, but was known to the victim.

Further details were not released.

Anyone with information in this case can call the GBI office in Midland at 706-565-7888.