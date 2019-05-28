DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says they've identified a body found under an east Dublin bridge, and it's a murder suspect.

Here what we know about the case so far:

On May 1, investigators said an argument outside the Roberts Street Apartments in Dublin led to shots fired.

Dublin police say 22-year-old William Lee Canady was an innocent bystander to the argument.

They said the shooter was 24-year-old Jerron Hill.

Two days later on May 3, Canady died from the gunshot wounds, and police were still looking for Hill.

On May 1, two people were hunting around Pughes Creek bridge in east Dublin off Highway 199, when they found a dead body under the bridge.

They called 911, and Laurens County deputies found a partially-decomposed body.

Investigators began looking into the case as a suspicious death.

Last Friday, the GBI identified the body as Jerron Hill, the suspect from the Roberts Street homicide.

The sheriff's office says they do know how Hill died, but won't release that information until they gather more details.