GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese.

Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning.

Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County jail since May 2, on charges including child molestation, rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

He also said Campbell did not have a medical history while in the jail.

Rooks says Campbell's body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, but that there were no evident signs of suicide or trauma.

This is an ongoing investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates when they are available.