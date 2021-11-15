GBI investigating alleged fight between Dublin bus driver, student

The driver, Bennie Jones, is also a Dublin city councilman

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating an alleged fight between a school bus driver and student in Dublin.

According to a Dublin Police incident report, it happened at the Moore Street School around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff at the scene told police that kids on the bus were cussing and the bus left its route to drop them back off at the school.

The school bus monitor told police one of the students got off the bus. That student then allegedly assaulted the driver, Bennie Jones.

Jones, who is also a Dublin city councilman, told police he wanted to file a complaint, and the student was taken to the police department and charged with simple assault before he was released to his mother.

The student told police that Jones hit him first, causing him to hit back.

Footage from the bus was requested. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from Dublin Police.