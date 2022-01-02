GBI investigating inmate suicide at Putnam County jail

Sheriff Howard Sills says he requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the hanging death.

EATONTON, Ga. — A man is dead and the GBI is investigating after a death by suicide overnight at the Putnam County jail.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, jailers found 30-year-old Christopher Batchelor dead in his cell just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Sills says it appears Batchelor died by hanging and that he left a note on the desk in his cell.

Batchelor had been in the jail since July 9 on several drug possession charges and two traffic related charges.

Sills says he requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the hanging death. Georgia law says the body of any inmate must be sent to the crime lab to be examined by the state’s medical examiner.