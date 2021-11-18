GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Crawford County.
Sheriff Lewis Walker confirmed that the shooting happened Wednesday evening.
Right now, we do not know who got shot, or the person's condition.
So far the sheriff's office is not releasing any more information. The GBI says they will release more information later this morning.
This is a developing story, continue to check back here at 13WMAZ.com for more information.
