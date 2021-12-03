GBI investigating after Macon County man shot found shot to death in car

Coroner Brenda Oglesby says a 19-year-old man was shot and killed.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is helping Oglethorpe Police with its investigation into a homicide that happened Thursday night.

According to a GBI news release, it started when Oglethorpe Police were called to the scene of a single-car accident in the 400-block of Kaigler Street around 8:30 p.m.

Inside the vehicle was the body of 19-year-old Hashim Haugabook. The GBI says information from its early investigation shows he was killed prior to the accident.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his exact cause of death, but Coroner Brenda Oglesby told 13WMAZ earlier that he had been shot to death.