GBI investigating after two people found dead in Wrightsville

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — The GBI is investigating a possible double homicide in Johnson County.
According to Special Agent Lindsay Wilkes at the GBI’s Eastman office, a young man and woman were found dead Friday afternoon outside a home on Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville.
Wilkes says the two appeared to be between 18-20 years old. No further information is available right now, but the story will be updated when we know more.
Anyone with information can call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003.