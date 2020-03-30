LIZELLA, Ga. — A 35-year-old Lizella man was arrested on child porn charges Friday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A release from the GBI says the investigation stemmed from cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tips were related to "possible sexual exploitation of children using an internet service," the release says.

Those tips led them to David Heath II.

He's charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of child porn, and possession of meth, the GBI says.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office helped the GBI with the investigation, the release says.

Heath is being held at the Jones County Jail, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation can call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.

