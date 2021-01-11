GBI announces $2K reward for information in fatal Crawford County shooting

Anyone with information can call the GBI's Perry Office at (478) 987-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The photo in this story is of the victim in this case, not a suspect.

The GBI and Macon Regional Crimestoppers need your help in solving a Crawford County homicide, and there's a $2,000 reward at stake.

The two law enforcement agencies made the announcement Wednesday via a flier. It says they're looking for any information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Alexandra Davis.

The flier says Davis was driving near Highway 341 from Roberta when she was shot in her vehicle near Musella Baptist Church in Crawford County on Oct. 30.

They say the shooting happened between 8-9 p.m, and that she was driving in a black Dodge Ram 3500 crew cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call GBI Perry Office at (478) 987-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.