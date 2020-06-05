MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man is in critical condition after he shot himself Tuesday.

According to a news release, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center was called at 2:26 p.m. about a person driving erratically on Highway 212.

At 2:36 pm., deputies identified the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver then went into the parking lot of Central Georgia Technical Institute in Milledgeville.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they found the driver had shot himself.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Stuart Wiggins from Royston, was airlifted to the Medical Center in Macon where he is listed in critical condition.

