GBI: 10 arrests made for Pandering Charges in the Houston County Area

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A GBI operation has led to the arrests of 10 people for Pandering Charges in the Houston County Area.

In a press release, they say a "proactive multi-agency online undercover investigation" named Operation Southern Comfort targeted sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers.

The operation was coordinated by the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT), Perry Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division, and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

They said nine commercial sex workers were offered services.

The operation involved months of planning and collaboration between lots of law enforcement agencies and the Houston Co. District Attorney’s Office.

The people arrested ranged from ages 23-68, and all traveled "with the intent to purchase sex or sell sex commercially," according to the GBI.

They said the following people were arrested and charged with Pandering:

Carl Barnard Henry, age 34, of Unadilla, Georgia

Alvin Lamonte Payne, age 48, of Kathleen, Georgia

Jose Dejesus Casillas, age 44, of Warner Robins, Georgia

Timothy Wayne Kinard, age 55, of Vienna, Georgia

Michael Anderson Seymour, age 68, of Albany, Georgia

Julius Lamont Barnes, age 49, of Kathleen, Georgia

Trey Austin Jaylen Whitehead, age 23, of Perry, Georgia (also charged with obstruction)

Jeremy Dashawn Johnson, age 31, of Unadilla, Georgia

Stephen Greenfield, age 52, of Byron, Georgia

One woman, age 39, of Byron, GA, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

They say more charges and arrests may follow.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information can call the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2125.