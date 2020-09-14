GBI plans to keep Macon Medical Examiner’s Office open temporarily

The GBI says it still plans on potentially closing the Macon office, but it is attempting to keep it open long enough for counties to prepare for a possible closure

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from last week's coverage prior to the plan the GBI issued today.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday evening that it plans on keeping the Central Regional Medical Examiner’s Office open temporarily.

According to a news release, the office is still slated to potentially close, but the plan is to keep it open long enough for counties affected by the possible closing to prepare.

The plan says the GBI will attempt to have a forensic pathologist be available three days a week for as long as possible. That's now scheduled to be in effect through December.

A monthly calendar with all the days covered will be shared with coroners in the region.

Cases thought to be homicides or potential homicides will be sent to the GBI headquarters in Decatur or to Pooler, but they may be examined at the Macon office on the days a full-time doctor is working and will also be dependent on caseload.

Each case will be reported to the Central Regional Death Investigation Specialists.

Lastly, the GBI says it will be up to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine when they have reached a maximum caseload, therefore requiring cases be transported to Decatur or Pooler.

The agency says they are working to hire more doctors and Death Investigation Specialists so the office can continue functioning. They are also trying to extend the release/receipt hours in Decatur to 24 hours a day.

The plan is subject to change, says the GBI.

Previously, the office was set to close October 1 with its last autopsies to be done on September 25.

At the time, the GBI said they chose to close the office after a nine-month search for a qualified pathologist.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told 13WMAZ last week that the office needed to stay open, otherwise funerals, death certificates and investigations would be delayed.