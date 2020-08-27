GBI investigating death of Wilkinson County 12-year-old

Details right now are limited, but here's what investigators have said so far

IVEY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after the death of a 12-year-old in Wilkinson County Wednesday.

According to Ivey Police Chief Timothy Roby, they received a call around 2 p.m. from the child’s mother at their home on Country Club Road.

Roby says the 12-year-old was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The GBI was then called around 4 p.m. and they are now assisting in the investigation.

They say the autopsy is ongoing and more information is expected to be released later Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated as we learn more.