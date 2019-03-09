HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The GBI is investigating the Labor Day shooting deaths of two men in Pulaski County.

According to GBI Special Agent Lindsey Wilkes, her office was requested around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a death investigation at a home on Burnt Bridge Road.

She says investigators found the bodies of 46-year-old Alton Douglas Bullington, of Vienna, and 40-year-old Justin Smith, of Hawkinsville.

Both men died from gunshot wounds. Wilkes says they don’t believe a third person is involved, but it has not yet been officially ruled a murder-suicide because they are awaiting autopsy results.

The autopsies will take place at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

