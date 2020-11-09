GBI releases body-cam footage of Milledgeville officer shooting man after chase

The two-minute video shows the officer arriving at the Oconee Greenway and firing shots after a command. The man he hits is not visible at any point.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The GBI has released body-cam video showing the moment when a Milledgeville police officer shot a suspect early Wednesday.

13WMAZ reported earlier this week on the shooting of Antonio Martin, who allegedly burglarized three businesses, and led officers on chase.

The name of the officer who shot him has not been released, but the two minute video released Friday shows the officer at a convenience store, then driving to the Oconee Greenway on the call, and leaving the cruiser.

He yells, "Let me see your hands... put your hands up now!"

There's a popping sound, and the officer yells into his radio, "Shots fired," before firing five shots into the woods.

Martin is not visible in the video.

Earlier this week, the GBI said the officer heard a noise in the woods, but that investigators never found a gun at the scene.

Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler with the GBI declined to comment on the video, saying the use-of-force case is still under investigation.

The GBI says Martin is still in stable condition at a Macon hospital.