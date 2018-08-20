The Warner Robins Police Department has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation look into alleged threats made by Warner Robins Development Director, Gary Lee, according to a press release.

Lee was placed on paid leave Tuesday, August 14, after allegedly threatening Warner Robins Housing Authority director Sheryl Frazier.

RELATED: Warner Robins development director on leave after alleged threat

Lee is the second city employee to be placed on administrative leave after making an alleged threat this summer.

City purchasing office employee Jean Williams was put on administrative leave in June after allegedly threatening Gary Lee's brother, city councilman Daron Lee.

RELATED: Warner Robins employee allegedly threatens councilman Daron Lee

Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson says the GBI declined to take on that case because the alleged threat was conditional.

Ricketson said as far as they know, the alleged threat Gary Lee made was not conditional, so they took on the case.

Ricketson would not get into the specifics of the threat.

Mayor Randy Toms said they were both "unfortunate situations."

RELATED: Verify - Does Warner Robins do background checks on employees?

When the investigation is complete, the GBI says they will turn it over the Houston County District Attorney Georgia Hartwig.

© 2018 WMAZ