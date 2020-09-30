GBI Task Force needs help identifying camera found in missing Warner Robins man's car

Investigators found a black Q-See camera unplugged in Jesus Mancilla-Velez's car.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement agencies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation need your help identifying a camera investigators found in a missing man's car.

The joint task force between several agencies was formed earlier this month in an effort to find Warner Robins man, Jesus Mancilla-Velez, 35.

He has been missing since September 5.

A release from the GBI says investigators found a black Q-See brand video camera inside Velez's car while searching it.

His car was found abandoned on a dirt road by a landowner in Crawford County.

The camera has lime green or beige paint on its side, one red and one yellow connector, and the release says it appears to be unplugged.