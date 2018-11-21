HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A 15-year-old and a police officer are in the hospital with gunshot woulds after police said the teen reached for the officer's weapon.

It happened while a pair of Department of Justice officers were transporting the teen from a group home back to a more controlled department facility.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who is investigating, the teen grabbed the gun of the officer in the passenger seat and shot her.

That's when the GBI said the officer who was driving shot the teen.

Both the teen and the officer were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The teen was being transported in a typical car and not a traditional police cruiser with a protective divider.

The car came to a stop at the Racetrack gas station on Highway 20. That's the center of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 WXIA