Police: Murder suspect kills himself after chase in Telfair County

McRae-Helena Police say a Ben Hill murder suspect is dead by suicide after a police chase Sunday night

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a Ben Hill County murder suspect killed himself following a police chase.

According to McRae-Helena Police Chief Glenn Giles, it happened Sunday night. He said the man was accused of killing someone and wounding another person.

A lookout was issued for the suspect and Giles says Telfair County deputies spotted him on Highway 441 near Workmore – an unincorporated community in the county -- and attempted a traffic stop.

A chase began and at some point, Georgia State Patrol got involved. Troopers stopped the chase by conducting a PIT maneuver near Highway 341, just outside of McRae-Helena city limits.

Giles says the suspect got out of the car after the chase ended and killed himself.

The name of the suspect and victims have not been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.