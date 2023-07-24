GBI: Three people in Dublin charged with drug trafficking after police find guns, 25 pounds of marijuana

The GBI says that Tiffany Green, Ramond Green and Tony Green were all arrested and charged with various drug crimes.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Three people in Laurens County were arrested after GBI agents found 25 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs along with money and guns during a search, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

46-year-old Tiffany Green, 25-year-old Ramond Green and 46-year-old Tony Green were all arrested.

On July 5, the GBI's Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office searched a home at 208 Geneva Sreet in Dublin where they found drugs and multiple guns.

They also found ammunition and magazines during the search, the release says.

Later that day, Ramond Green was charged with trafficking and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a firearm during certain crimes and three counts of sale of marijuana.

Tony Green was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects and two counts of possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Tiffany Green was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession of tools for the commission of crime.

They were all taken to the Laurens County Jail after their arrest, according to the GBI.