HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — It's been more than a month since Jesus Mancilla-Velez went missing out of Houston County. Monday, Crimestoppers received a $3,000 cash donation from an anonymous donor to add to the $2,000 that they were already offering.

Jesus Mancilla-Velez was last seen leaving a friend's house in Warner Robins around 4 a.m. on Saturday, September 5th.

His vehicle was found later that evening off of Highway 42 and Rowland Road in Crawford County. It's a black 2015 Chevy Tahoe.

On September 18th, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Peach County Sheriff's Office, Byron Police Department and the Fort Valley Police Department created a joint task force to continue searching.

On September 30th, the GBI asked for help to identify the Q-See camera found in the back of Mancilla-Velez's vehicle. The camera was not in the car the night before he went missing.

The GBI still needs help figuring out where the camera came from.

"We've had several tips for that, but they have not panned out," Tom Crosby said.

Todd Crosby, GBI Special Agent in Charge, says he hopes the Crimestopper reward generates more leads.

"We've got leads coming in daily, every day, on this case. We're actively working those leads and following through with them," Crosby said.

Crosby also says they plan more ground searches in the next few weeks.

They are also bringing cadaver dogs back in.

"We have numerous items too that have been and have been recovered to the GBI for further analysis, and we are awaiting those results," Crosby added.