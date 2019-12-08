The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the preliminary autopsy results for Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith.
They say Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Tennille home over the weekend.
The GBI was requested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office around 8 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office website, Smith was a native of Washington County and a former president of the Georgia Sheriff's Association.
He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Georgia Southern University in 1984, and a masters in public administration from Columbus State University in 2004. During his time as sheriff, Smith organized the county's first K9 unit and a neighborhood watch program as well.
The Sandersville Police Department expressed their condolences in a Facebook post Saturday, thanking Smith for his years of 'service and dedication.'
"There will forever be a void in our law enforcement family," the post said.
