GBI, Wilkinson deputies investigating possible homicide at Ivey home

The GBI is on the scene at the house on North Lakeshore Drive in Ivey. Deputies currently have the street blocked off.

IVEY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are helping the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office investigate a possible homicide at a home in Wilkinson County.

According to Sheriff Richard Chatman with the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office, it was a shooting that happened at 234 North Lakeshore Drive at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputies currently have the street blocked off.

At around 11:20 p.m., Sheriff Chatman said a person has been detained for questioning in connection with this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.