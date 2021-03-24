GBI, Wilkinson deputies investigating possible homicide at Ivey home

IVEY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are helping the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office investigate a possible homicide at a home in Wilkinson County.
According to Sheriff Richard Chatman with the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office, it was a shooting that happened at 234 North Lakeshore Drive at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Deputies currently have the street blocked off.
At around 11:20 p.m., Sheriff Chatman said a person has been detained for questioning in connection with this incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.