GCSU prepares to welcome incoming freshmen to campus

Students who did not participate in sorority recruitment move-in day, will move in on one of two dates: Wednesday or Thursday.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Parents of Georgia College and State University freshmen -- the time is here!

Move-in day is right around the corner.

"I'm a little nervous, there's like excitement. A little bit of both," student Daly Kennedy said.

Hours were spent helping Kennedy prepare for her next chapter in life.

"I'm now a freshman at Georgia College" she said.

With the help of Kennedy's mother, older sister and members of the school's Cat Crew, she was able to move in a week before everyone else, for sorority recruitment move-in day.

"It's really quiet, not as hectic as I thought it would be, so that's good," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says help from Cat Crew made move-in day much easier on her.

"Cat Crew is a group of students that we organize as a group to come back to campus, that assist in the freshmen moving in," Larry Christianson said.

Christianson, executive director of university housing, says this is the schools way of making sure move-in day goes smoothly for every freshman.

Last year, due to COVID-19, students did not have Cat Crew to assist them, which made things difficult.

"Historically we would move most of our students, if not all of them in, in a four hour period on one day. Last year, we moved about over several days in a period of a couple weeks. This year we kind of brought it back in," he said.

"I feel like last year, it would have been a very good resource, because my parents were like, 'Oh my gosh, we really need someone to be helping with the crates'", Kilby Hunnicut said.

Hunnicutt is a sophomore at the college.

This year, Hunnicut is a Cat Crew volunteer and she says they're doing what they can to help students move in, safely.

"We do have masks that we're supposed to be wearing, and if you are vaccinated, that's not as strong nowadays. We are making sure the hallways aren't so congested," Hunnicut said.

"We're not quite back to normal yet, but we're moving in on that as closely as possible," Christianson said.