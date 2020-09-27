'Congestion, coughing, fatigue': GCSU senior talks about experience with COVID-19

Merritt Dismuke and all of her roommates experienced loss of smell and taste, along with other COVID-19 symptoms.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — As college campuses across the state proceed with in person classes, one Georgia College student says she just finished up her COVID-19 recovery process.

13WMAZ spoke to the senior, who says it all started with a sinus infection.

"All of a sudden, I'd say two or three days later, me and all my roommates couldn't smell," she said.

At the beginning of the semester, Georgia College senior Merritt Dismuke says she and her roommates had to get tested for COVID-19.

"We could not smell a single candle in the house, or dish detergent. Our taste was kind of there, but then it went away," Dismuke said.

She says they tested positive, and all four of them had different symptoms.

"Congestion, coughing, fatigue, but when I was actually diagnosed with COVID, because I got retested nasal this time, it was really just the smell that was anything," she said.

She says they spent weeks under mandated quarantine and her classes were moved online for three weeks. She says she wants college students to be aware that COVID-19 should be taken seriously.

"That's how dangerous this is, because you're asymptomatic and someone my age might just be like 'oh I'm kind of stopped up' when you're not really stopped up, your sense of smell is just gone," Dismuke said.

She says she and her roommates are now feeling better, and she's relieved to be back in her classes.

"I didn't realize how much I missed walking to class and seeing people, it kinda took a toll on me mentally, just being inside all day," she said.

But she's still waiting to get back to normal.

"I'm actually still getting my smell back, I'd say it's probably at like a 60 percent right now, but I know that's a lingering symptom."