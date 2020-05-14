OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The death of a Macon State Prison inmate is under investigation.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Corrections, it happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

It says that GDC has a reason to believe David Dennis died from his injuries after a fight involving another inmate, so the case is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

Dennis was sentenced to life in prison in 2010 for a rape case in Fayette County.

GDC, is working with the GBI on an investigation into the death, as standard procedure.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Online predators targeting children digitally during the quarantine

Letter to GBI requesting investigation around Macon-Bibb industrial authority names Whitby