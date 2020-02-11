Georgia Department of Corrections issues lookout for escaped Macon Transitional Center inmate

GDC says Aubrey Williams walked away from the facility on Sunday

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a lookout for a man who walked away from the Macon Transitional Center.

According to a BOLO from GDC, 25-year-old Aubrey Randall Williams left the Macon facility on Sunday.

Williams is 5’9” tall and weighs 187 pounds.

According to GDC records, he is currently serving a sentence for aggravated assault and gang participation. His sentence began in April 2016 and his latest possible release date is in August 2022.

If you see him, you are asked to call 478-992-5111. You should not approach him.